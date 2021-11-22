Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

HYVE stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.12. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.05 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The company has a market cap of £291.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.