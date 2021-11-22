Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Increased by Desjardins

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

Shares of L opened at C$98.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$99.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.69. The firm has a market cap of C$32.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.