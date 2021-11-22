Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Increased by Desjardins

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion.
Shares of L opened at C$98.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$99.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.69. The firm has a market cap of C$32.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
