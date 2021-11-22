QIWI (QIWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. On average, analysts expect QIWI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QIWI opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69. QIWI has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. This is a boost from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. QIWI’s payout ratio is presently 52.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in QIWI by 252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in QIWI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QIWI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in QIWI by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QIWI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

