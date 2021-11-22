Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Up 17.8% in October

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of QDEL opened at $152.50 on Monday. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.37.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

