QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

QNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $894.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

