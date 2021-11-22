Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OneWater Marine Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

ONEW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of ONEW opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $817.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $8,978,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

