Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ManTech International (MANT)

11/17/2021 – ManTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – ManTech International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

11/5/2021 – ManTech International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/3/2021 – ManTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – ManTech International was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/3/2021 – ManTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.35. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ManTech International by 61.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

