Reviewing Creative Realities (CREX) and Its Peers

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Creative Realities to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Creative Realities alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creative Realities and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities Competitors 357 1924 2869 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 32.46%. Given Creative Realities’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities’ rivals have a beta of -12.12, indicating that their average share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million -$16.84 million 14.43 Creative Realities Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -4.52

Creative Realities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Creative Realities Competitors -414.80% -35.98% -7.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.