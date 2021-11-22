Robert W. Baird Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $198.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS opened at $194.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.18.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.