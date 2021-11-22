Robert W. Baird Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.36.

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

