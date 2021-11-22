Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $277.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.91.
BIIB stock opened at $257.19 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $238.40 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.