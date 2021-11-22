Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $277.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.91.

BIIB stock opened at $257.19 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $238.40 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

