Royal Bank of Canada Increases Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $40.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.95.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $97,057,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,173 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

