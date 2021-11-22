Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €143.00 Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €151.13 ($171.73).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €137.40 ($156.14) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €133.88. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

