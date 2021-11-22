Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RDSB. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.76) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,172.73 ($28.39).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,610.20 ($21.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,649.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,480.21. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,181 ($15.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £183.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 1.68%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

