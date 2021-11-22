Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Set at C$7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSL. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.84.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$8.45 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

