Scotiabank Increases Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.68.

CVE stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 3.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0282 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $103,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

