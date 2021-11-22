Scotiabank Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$14.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Ci Capital boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU stock opened at C$11.58 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$4.62 and a 52 week high of C$13.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.