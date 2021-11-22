SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SDX Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

SDX opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £20.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.60. SDX Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.79.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

