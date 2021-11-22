Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Increases By 18.3%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMSF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Danakali has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

About Danakali

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

