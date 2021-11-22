Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Rises By 18.1%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $281.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.