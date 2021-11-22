Short Interest in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Rises By 34.8%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the October 14th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -2.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 198,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

