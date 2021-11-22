Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Grows By 32.5%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 963,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXLC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 122,225 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

