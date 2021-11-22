Short Interest in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Grows By 22.8%

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the October 14th total of 744,900 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Willdan Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Willdan Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Willdan Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $532.66 million, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

