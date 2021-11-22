Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Grows By 16.3%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 846.5 days.

OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $113.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $106.91 and a 52-week high of $114.20.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.