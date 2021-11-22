Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Grows By 16.3%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 846.5 days.
OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $113.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $106.91 and a 52-week high of $114.20.
About Wolters Kluwer
