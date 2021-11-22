Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

