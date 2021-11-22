Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG opened at $1.66 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth about $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

