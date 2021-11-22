Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Short Interest Update

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of SON opened at $61.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

