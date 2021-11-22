Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Up 31.4% in October

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 622,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $16,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

SAVE opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.