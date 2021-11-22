Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) vs. Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Financial Review

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Talis Biomedical 1 3 0 0 1.75

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 120.77%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.26%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Talis Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 10.79 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Singular Genomics Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talis Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -42.53% -26.83% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Talis Biomedical beats Singular Genomics Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

