Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $250.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

