TD Securities Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$9.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

