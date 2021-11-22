TD Securities Lowers Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$9.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

TSE REAL opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$7.65 and a 52 week high of C$25.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of C$651.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.66.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

