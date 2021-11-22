Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.93) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ THRX opened at $20.09 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $24.54.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

