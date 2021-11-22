Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $105.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.15.

Shares of TTD opened at $107.79 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

