Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $105.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.15.
Shares of TTD opened at $107.79 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.
In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
