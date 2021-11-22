Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TGAN stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of -2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Transphorm has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transphorm will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

