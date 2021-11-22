Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Sheila Khama Purchases 7,070 Shares

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,433.76).

TLW stock opened at GBX 45.70 ($0.60) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £654.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

