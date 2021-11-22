UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €215.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($277.27) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €213.57 ($242.69).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €180.85 ($205.51) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €193.18 and a 200-day moving average of €201.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

