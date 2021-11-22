UBS Group Reiterates CHF 500 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 491.40 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 450.94.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

