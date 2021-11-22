Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,849 ($50.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £99.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,919.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,105.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

