Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.3 days.

Shares of VEGPF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

