Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.3 days.

Shares of VEGPF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

