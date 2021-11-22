Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,745,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

