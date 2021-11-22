Visa (NYSE:V) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $200.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.53. The firm has a market cap of $391.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.