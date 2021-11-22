Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

