Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.29 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $124.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

