Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $200.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Shares of WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.96. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $222.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

