Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.44. Workday has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,592.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

