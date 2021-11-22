Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.25 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $3.40 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $285.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yiren Digital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

