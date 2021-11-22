Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after buying an additional 1,151,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $122.76 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.