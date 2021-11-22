Zacks: Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report sales of $232.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.75 million to $244.40 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $163.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $817.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $830.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.07.

ALNY opened at $181.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.10 and its 200 day moving average is $177.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $120.83 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.