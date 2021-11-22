Zacks: Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $1.10. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

